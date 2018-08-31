The Malawi Police in the northern district of Mzimba are hunting for criminals who killed a 46 year old Juliet Kamanga using a panga knife.

Peter Botha, Mzimba Police publicist told The Maravi Post that the occurred during the night of Wednesday August 29, this year in the deceased house at Jarafi Village,T/A Mzikubola in the district.

“People were fast asleep in the house. Then a 13 year old daughter to the deceased heard people trying to force the door open. She woke up her mother who with fear, decided to call his brother nearby using a cellphone. In no time the criminals entered the house and assaulted the woman severely.

“The young girl managed to call for help from neighbors but the time they were to help it was already too late as the killers escaped leaving the woman in a pool of blood,” Botha said.

He adds, “The police took the body of Juliet to Mzimba District Hospital for postmortem where it was revealed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to deep cuts in the head”.

Police are concerned with the increase of murder cases in the district.

Meanwhile, 13 murder cases have been registered compared to 12 cases registered in 2017 during the same period.

.