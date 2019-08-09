BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown people have petrol bombed the office of the Malawi Congress party’s vice president Sidik Mia.

The incident happened in the week hours of Friday around 2 am.

The office is situated along Chichiri- Ndirande road near cold storage.

Fire fighters arrived late finding all properties already damaged.

This is happening barely few days when the Malawi Congress party offices were also torched in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Currently,Mia and his wife are in Lilongwe for presidential elections case.

Mia is expected to hold a press conference on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.