DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs in Dowa have torched with a petrol bomb a house belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo.

Police and Banda have confirmed the incident.

Chimwendo Banda who is Member of Parliament for Dowa East linked the petrol bomb attack to politics saying his political opponents set the house on fire.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Richard Kaponda says the law enforcers are investigating the attack.

The incident comes days after post-elections protesters set ablaze cars belonging to former Minister Grace Obama in Mzuzu.

The demonstrators also stole bicycles at the house. Similar incidents of looting and violence also occurred during demonstrations in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

MCP leaders joined the protesters in Lilongwe last week as they continue calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr Jane Ansah.

The electoral case is slated for July 29, this year.