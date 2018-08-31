LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs on Thursday night invaded and petrol bombed offices of Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) in the capital Lilongwe.

According to information at hand, the unknown thugs hacked the security before demanding a direction to the house of CHRR Executive Director Timothy Mtambo.

Mtambo confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being behind the attack.

He said he together with his colleagues have been receiving threats from DPP youth cadets for being critical of President Peter Mutharika.

According to Mtambo, this is a ploy by the ruling DPP to silence them on critical matters rocking the country at the moment.

On his part one the human rights defenders Charles Kajoloweka wrote: “CHRR office has been petrol-bombed last night. A security guard was also hacked. These targeted attacks and threats of attacks against critics of this corrupt regime are growing by each day. Mutharika and his thugs will not succeed in suppressing our voice.”

DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology has distanced the party from the attack, saying its staged attack.

Meanwhile the matter is in the hands of Lingadzi police station.