LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs are reportedly severe beaten up former Catholic University (CU) student Flora Ciliphily for being a lesbian.

Ciphily wrote on various social media that she knows who are behind the attack.

The former CU Student therefore warned that will avenge who so ever attacked her.

“Will call out all the Lesibian and guys to come out and fight for my rights”, says Ciphily.

Some quarters of the society are having different view over the incident.

Some have commended the beating while other have condemned the attack as violence.

The matter is yet to be reported to police for further probe.