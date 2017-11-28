In Nsanje some HIV positive women are reportedly sharing Antiretroviral (ARVS) with their husbands regardless of the men not knowing their status.

According to a source from Nsanje District Health Office (DHO) who opted for anonymity, some men fear getting tested hence depend on the results of their wives HIV test. Thus will assume the status according to the result of their wives test. Hence resorting in some married men partaking in the drugs that their wives receive.

The source further disclosed thatthe practice is not warranted as it leads to a number of problems.firstly we have cases of discordant couples where one tests positive and the other negative. Further more the drugs are not taken in the correct manner as two people share one dosage.

Commenting on the matter, National Association of People Living with HIV (NAPHAM) District Chairperson, Alexander Mkunga,acknowledged the practice as indeed happening in the district.

Mkunga stated that most women who test positive have been sharing the drugs with their husbands in fear of getting divorced.

“It is really very true that some people, especially women, share their drugs with their husbands despite the latter not having gone for testing. For instance, some clients at times complain that their ARV drugs finish before the designated dates,” he said.

The NAPHAM Chairperson said they have been following up on such cases and sensitizing the people that there is no need to share the drugs which are free at government hospitals and also that doing so is putting their lives at risk.

Currently, the HIV prevalence rate for Nsanje District is at 11.2 per cent.