Looking for an unusual gift for the adorable lady in your life? Something that she will never forget? We can help you out with some selection of ideal gift ideas for women. Whether it is for the perfect birthday or any other events, we have gifts for women covered!

Leather Personalised Cross Body Bag

This handy little bag is great for weekends away or days out. It has a perfect size for her keys, lipstick and phone. Made from a soft grain leather, the body bag is available in 12 beautiful colours. The most eye-catching ones are Tan & Cream, Racing Green, Pink, Mustard and Light Grey.

Unicorn Freak Shake Kit

Create her a magical Freak Shake with the Unicorn Freak Shake Kit! This stylish jar features a stripy pink & white straw and a silver twist-on lid. It comes with a range of treats to help you make a fabulous, over the top concoction. The Kit comes with strawberry flavour milkshake powder and different coloured marshmallows.

Unicorn Poop Bon Bon Jar

Simple and Perfect! The Unicorn Poop Bon Bon Jar is one of the sweetest gifts for her. Plop one in her mouth and let her embrace those sweet flavours of Bubble-gum and Lemony droppings. You never know, she might end up eating the jar completely. Ha-Ha!

Features :

May contain peanuts, milk and nuts

Not suitable for vegetarians

Weight – 495g

Gluten Free

Great gift idea for any Unicorn lovers

Presented in plastic bonbon jar

Bubble-gum and Lemon flavoured Bon Bons

Beauty And The Beast Enchanted Rose Light

Light up her room with style and true inner beauty with this special gift! Inspired by the classic Disney film, Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Light is brilliant. A striking dual powered light in the stylish design of the Beast’s enchanted rose. Well, she might end up thanking you with a kiss! An ideal gift for lovers of Disney.

Warmish Hot Boots – Cream

Let your lovely lady relaxes with these irresistibly soft and toasty Hot Boots. She can pop the boots into the microwave and enjoy the soothing lavender aroma. These slippers are perfect for those frosty mornings. These can also be great for snuggly nights in front of the television.

Features :

Clean with a damp sponge

Adult UK shoe size 3-7

Super soft cream fleece

Microwavable lavender scented boots

Royal Dream Large Sheepskin Rug – Black

Add a sumptuous accent to her bedroom with the Royal Dream Large Sheepskin Rug. Made from 100% New Zealand Sheepskin, it is perfect for her. The rug’s super soft texture is great for draping over a sofa. Since it is a natural product, the size may vary in length and width. But you know your lady so well, right?

Final Thoughts

