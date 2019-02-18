By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The President of Umodzi Party (UP) Professor John Chisi has expressed dissatisfaction with the way police is handling albino abductions and killings.

Chisi told The Maravi Post in an interview that the situation is and the Inspector General (IG) of Police Rodney Jose should resign as he has failed his job.

Chisi said these are avoidable deaths and have been going on for a long time, by now the police service should have created a strategic plan in ending this malpractice.

“This issue of albino killings is unacceptable. These are avoidable deaths. The police have failed us , as they have the National Intelligence Bureau but are doing nothing. The inspector general of police must conduct a press conference to let us know why they are failing to end the malpractice, if not the inspector and his people must resign,” said Chisi.

According to UP president, the issue is not a political but the incompetence of the police service.

He adds that the police have all the resources to track down those people who are killing albinos but they are failing.

” This is the incompetence of the Malawi Police Service, if they are being stopped by politicians in the fight against the killings, they should come out, and say it,” he said.

According to Umodzi Party president, no one else is to blame on the abductions and the police are the ones who are responsible in giving us updates on the issue.

However, he said they haven’t given Malawians any update and it seems they have taken a back seat on the issue.

“I don’t want to hear that an albino has been abducted. If they think I’m wrong they should conduct a press conference letting us know why they are failing to protect albinos. If this is not dealt with Professor John Chisi and Umodzi party will be all over making sure that the Inspector general and his people leave their Job,” said Chisi.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 148 cases, including 14 murders and seven attempted murders, according to police figures.

However, Amnesty International has established that at least 21 people with albinism have been killed since 2014.