By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) say preparations about the 15th Agriculture Fair have been concluded and all is set for the fair to commence from Wednesday to Saturday this week.

MCCCI Spokesperson, Millie Kasunda, said this in an interview with The Maravi Post on Tuesday saying companies had already started branding their pavilions.

Kasunda said more than 130 companies have confirmed their participation in the fair a development which has surpassed the number of companies they targeted.

“I can confirm that tomorrow (Wednesday) they will be an official opening of the 15th Agriculture Fair which will take place at Chichiri Trade Fair grounds. As of now we are finalizing some of the things mainly checking on the security issues,” Kasunda said.

Kasunda said the official opening of the fair will start at 10:00hrs in the morning by President Peter Mutharika.

MCCCI Spokesperson said this year’s Agriculture Fair has been spiced up with a number of activities which will enable stakeholders to interact and share ideas on how they can advance the agriculture sector considering that it is the backbone of the country’s economy.

She said they will hold a conference which will tackle agriculture issues and how the country can resolve some of the challenges haunting ordinary farmers.

“We have arranged a number of activities to spice up this Agriculture Fair, among other things we will have business meetings which will make companies to get deals throughout the fair and also learn how they can advance their businesses from experts,” explained Kasunda.

On Tuesday Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Mwanamveka visited some of pavilions a head of the official opening where he met people of different companies.

At this year’s Agriculture fair stakeholders are also expected to discuss structures of agriculture markets so that farmers should be selling their produce easily at good prices, a thing farmers have been complaining on a number of occasions.

The theme of this year’s Agriculture Fair is access to finance, value addition and markets key to agri based industrialization.