By Chalo Mvula

The vibrant director of strategy for Malawi Congress Party Ken Zikhale Ngoma has claimed that his party is on course to win all the parliamentary seats in Nkhatabay district. Zikhale who is also contesting for a seat in Nkhatabay South says he has been around the district and the overwhelming support for the party and its presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera is so great like he has never experienced before.

Zikhale, a veteran politician and arguably one of the best political strategists in Malawi, is now at the centre of strategic decisions in MCP. With a Curriculum vitae that include strategically steering Bakili Muluzi and Bingu wa Mutharika to presidential victories , he basks in the belief that whoever he strategically support ends up winning the presidency. This is why , he has already declared that Lazarus Chakwera will be Malawi’s next president .

“As somebody who is from Nkhatabay, I can speak for this district to say people have now embraced MCP. We are seeing lots of people abandoning other parties to join us “ Zikhale told Maravi Post reporter. In one of the rallies he addressed in his area this week more than 30 UTM members dumped their party to join MCP. The DPP constituency governor for the area, a Mr Chirwa and the entire DPP committee also dumped their party for MCP.

Zikhale has said that people of Nkhatabay have opened their eyes and are demanding transparency and accountability from their members of parliament. He cited an example of Hon Chinthu Phiri, the incumbent legislator for Nkhatabay South who allegedly is struggling to run her campaign because people keep asking her how the constituency development funds for the area has been used in the 5 years she has been a member of parliament for the area.