LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– The Think Pink Malawi initiative in conjunction with International Women Association of Malawi (IWAM) this week started events to bring awareness to breast cancer in the entire month of October.

Launched in 2014 by the former Mis

s Malawi, Brandina Khondowe, the initiative has been running under the theme “early detection of cancer is key for survival.”

Khondowe told The Maravi Post that this year’s event is targeting Lilongwe urban and Salima in the area of Chief Khombedza.

The former Miss Malawi said several fundraising activities have been lined up including a brunch at Kumbali Lodge, whose proceeds will go towards aiding community outreach programmes in the target areas.

The Think Pink founder, who is also a cancer survivor herself, added that she established a ‘Hope forCancer Foundation that will intensify cancer awareness and advocacy for complete treatment.

She therefore appealed for financial and material assistant

that support breast cancer awareness, sponsoring mammograms and ultra sounds.

“Our annual breast cancer awareness walk from Parliament building to Lilongwe Wildlife Centre, on October 14 and finally a community awareness event in Salima on October 21, are part of our activities this month.

“Our hope is to bring awareness to communities in Salima that do not have access to mainstream breast cancer awareness messages. Breast and cervical cancer screening will be offered for free at the events,” said Khondowe.

Since 2014, Think Pink has reached out to about 5,000 women with a total of 2,000 women examined and 50 sent for further diagnostic testing at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.