Maputo, June 20: Malawi’s Vice- President, Everton Chimulirenji has described the 12th US-Africa Business Summit held in Maputo, Mozambique as fruitful for Malawi.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a Press briefing at Polana Serena Hotel in the Mozambican capital Maputo at the end of the summit.

The four-day event was jointly hosted by Mozambique and Corporate Council on Africa (CCA). CCA is a Washington-based business association that promotes business and investment opportunities between the US and Africa.

More than 1 000 high-level business executives were in attendance.

“The summit has been fruitful to Malawi and Africa as a whole, Malawi is pleased to be involved in the Africa Free Trade Area agreement and as a country, we are doing something before ratifying the agreement.

“Although, we have American investors in Malawi, we would like to have more,” said Chimulirenji.

He said Malawi is expected to benefit a lot since the United States has indicated it is willing to invest in African countries including Malawi.

While in Maputo, the Right Honourable Chimulirenji participated in a panel discussion and had a courtesy call by the Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

“We had a fruitful meeting with President Nyusi and he is willing to continue working hand in hand with the Malawi Government,” said Chimulirenji.

The summit provided participants with the opportunity to scout for investments in multiple sectors such as agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and Finance among others.

In addition to providing the opportunity to network with key private sector and government decision-makers, the summit provided a platform to advocate for effective US trade and investment policies.

African countries that attended the summit which was opened by the Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi included the Kingdom of Eswatini, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zambia.

Others were Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Kingdom of Lesotho and Equatorial Guinea.