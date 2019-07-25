The new Ambassador of the United States of America to Malawi, His Excellency Robert Scott met Hon. Francis Kasaila M., P Minister of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation before he presents his letters of credence to his Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi next week.

Virginia Palmer was caught up in the aftermath of the Malawi disputed Election results. The United States ambassador to Malawi was caught up in political unrest as police fired tear gas while she met with an opposition leader, while police acknowledged some of the gas wafted into the U.S. embassy nearby.

Departing Ambassador Virginia Palmer was meeting in the capital, Lilongwe, with Lazarus Chakwera at his party headquarters a short walk from the embassy. Chakwera finished a close second in last month’s presidential election and has gone to court to challenge the results, and his Malawi Congress Party supporters have been holding protests.