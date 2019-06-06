Getty Images; The opposition has been organising nationwide protests over alleged election fraud Image caption: The opposition has been organising nationwide protests over alleged election fraud

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The US ambassador to Malawi has been forced to hurriedly leave the main opposition party’s headquarters as police fired teargas.

Police were firing the teargas at protesters outside who were demonstrating against alleged election fraud during the 21 May presidential election.

The heavily armed police surrounded offices of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where the ambassador was visiting leader of opposition, Lazarus Chakwera.

“It was my farewell call and I was saying thank you for the friendship and for the important role that he has done for Malawi over the four-and-a-half years I have been in Malawi,” US ambassador Virginia Palmer told AFP.

“Just as we finished the meeting, apparently rocks were thrown and the police responded with teargas.

“There was teargas flying around but my security people came and we proceeded without incident.”

Peter Mutharika was named winner in the presidential election but the opposition refuse to recognise the results and they have been organising nationwide protests