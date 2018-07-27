The Malawi police in Nkhatabay this week arrested the man suspected to have a hand in the killing of the US businessman after a few days of the incident.

According to Nkhotakota police publicist Mfune , the suspect hails from Kang’oma Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay district.

“The suspect is also a businessman in Nkhata Bay. He was arrested on Tuesday July, 24 2018 and so far he is remanded at Nkhata Bay Prison as police continue with investigations,” said Mfune .

Mfune said the US businessman was brutally murdered during the night of July 21, 2018.

The deceased Michael James Maglioli aged 47 from Massachusetts, United States of America, was killed at his house at Dambo area in the District.

The thugs tied the deceased with wires and later murdered him.

The matter was reported to Nkhata Bay Police Station. Postmortem conducted at Nkhata Bay District Hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple deep cut wounds on the head.

Meanwhile, police report indicates that the body of Michael James Maglioli is at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.

The deceased came in Malawi in the late 1990s.