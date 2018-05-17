Nigeria levies some of its highest visa fees for American and Saudi Arabian citizens, according to the Abuja-based Daily Trust newspaper.
US nationals pay up to $270 (£200) for a single-entry visas while Saudi Arabians are expected to cough-up $441 (£326), according to a data obtained from the Nigerian Immigration Service by newspaper.
Malaysia, which is a popular destination for Nigerian students, is charged one of the lowest fees of approximately $6 (£4).
Here’s what a sample of countries are expected to pay, according to Daily Trust:
Saudi Arabia $441 (£326)
US $270 (£200)
Bangladesh $253 (£187)
India $253 (£187)
Indonesia $245 (£181)
Belize $200 (£148)
Chile $200 (£148)
Ireland $170 (£126)
Israel $169 (£125)
UAE $150 (£111)
United Kingdom $144 (£107)
South Africa $58 (£42)
China $64 (£47)
Malaysia $6 (£4)