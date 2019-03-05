Lilongwe, March 5, 2019: United States Embassy in Malawi is geared to screen the long-awaited movie titled ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ on March 3, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The film portrays the story of a true Malawian young star, William Kamkwamba who as a young child in Kasungu District overcame severe economic hardships and through his own determination and ingenuity; built a windmill to generate electricity for his family and village.

United States Embassy Information Specialist, Marcus Muhariwa told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday in Lilongwe that the Embassy decided to screen the movie after observing that the concept of the movie portrays the mission of US Embassy in the country.

“We noticed that the themes in the movie which include: food security, promoting resiliency and promoting better access to education are all in line with the mission of US Embassy in Malawi.

“Secondly, because of the unique American angles to this true story, many people do not realize that the books that William found as a child and that inspired him to build his windmill had been supplied by the U.S government to Wimbe school library. As such, it is natural for us to promote the movie,” he said.

Muhariwa said with the interest that William had shown, the U.S government also assisted him to get his undergraduate degree at the prestigious American university, Dartmouth.

With the film scheduled to be released on Netflix worldwide on March 1, 2019, he said it was important that the first public screening of the movie in Africa takes place in Malawi bearing in mind that William Kamkwamba’s story is Malawian story.

The US Embassy has invited selected audience including; leaders in education, civil society organizations and government officials to the screening.

It is inviting members of public to participate the event and they are advised to visit; US Embassy in Malawi Facebook page , in order to learn how they can earn a free ticket for the event.