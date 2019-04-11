LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United States (US) Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer, on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019, said her government will contribute US$4.3 million (over MK3 billion) towards flood disaster recovery operations.

According to information from the Malawi Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the Ambassador Palmer made the donation in Nsanje as she and other diplomats toured the various relief camps flooded areas in the Lower Shire.

Palmer, who is also the head of the diplomatic corps in Malawi, made the announcement in Nsanje when she and her fellow diplomats visited Bangula Admarc Camp to appraise the situation on the ground following the March 2019 floods, which left over 89,000 people displaced in 15 districts in Malawi.

“We will contribute US$4.3 million funds for recovery, and we believe that the funds will address a big chunk of the deficit on the flood recovery plan,” said Palmer.

In his remarks, Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, who is also responsible for disaster management affairs, thanked the US Government for the donation.

“The affected people will not reside in camps forever. They have to go back home and rebuild their lives. This (donation) will go a long way towards reconstructing houses of the affected people,” said Dausi.