LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The visiting US First Lady Melania Trump to Malawi on Thursday afternoon was caught unaware when some American health workers protested her arrival in the country over her husband aid cut to African on reproductive, maternal health and HIV/AIDS.

The protestors who lined up along the Main Road from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe carried placards with different messages.

They are demanding reversal decision on health budget cut to Africa including Malawi.

One of the protestors told The Maravi Post that Trump’s wife visit to Malawi will make a difference to her husband decision over African countries health well-fare.

“We welcome Madam Melania to Africa particularly Malawi. We think her visit will make a different on her husband decision of cutting Aid to African on reproduction health, HIV/AIDS among others.

“US President also has a negative attitude over African People. We want his wife to see it that Africans needs international aid particular on reproductive health which Trump cut which is affecting women and young girls negatively,” says Racheal working in health sector in Malawi.

The US First Lady arrived in the capital Lilongwe Malawi Thursday afternoon on her solo African trip that has taken her to Ghana and will see her visit other African countries.

The tour, which also takes in Kenya and Egypt, will focus on promoting health and education.

Soon after touch down at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), Mrs Trump visited one of the primary schools, Chipala at Area 25, then she drove straight to State house-Kamuzu Palace.

There was heavy presence of the police on the main roads from Airport to State House Via city centre where roads were not accessible for some hours.

Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika returned welcomed the US First Lady.

The US First Lady Melania is expected to leave the country on Friday morning.

According to Malawi State House official says Mrs Trump was looking forward to seeing how the US can continue working together with Malawi to support a USAid programme that is focused on children’s education.

Many past American first ladies have also made trips to the African continent, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Melenia Trump’s visit to Africa could be made difficult because of the past actions and words of her husband President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar and insulting term to describe African nations.

The US President Trump has always denied making the comments insisting that its fake news .