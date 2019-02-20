Lilongwe, February – A delegation from the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) led by Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Jeanne M. Hauch will visit Malawi from February 27 to March 1 to discuss the development of a new MCC compact. Malawi was selected by MCC’s Board of Directors as eligible to develop a compact in December 2018 after successfully completing its first five-year compact, which was focused on the energy sector.

During the visit, Vice President Hauch and her team will meet with government officials, civil society, and the private sector, among others.

Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Jeanne M. Hauch is the Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at MCC. Ms. Hauch is responsible for providing counsel to MCC’s Board of Directors and senior management on a range of legal and policy matters. Over her career, she has worked in more than 35 countries across five continents − from Afghanistan to Zambia − representing the World Bank and the United States Government.

Prior to joining MCC, Ms. Hauch spent eight years at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the World Bank, she was dedicated to fighting corruption and money laundering in developing countries to promote the integrity of financial markets for greater economic growth. She has co-authored four World Bank books on topics that include: the quantification of the proceeds of corruption (co-published by the OECD); settlements in transnational bribery cases, a quantitative and qualitative study; and the use of private lawsuits by nations to recover the proceeds of corruption (co-published with the Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative).

Her latest book, published in 2018, is entitled “License to Drill” and addresses ways to reduce corruption in the licensing process in the extractives sector. At the IMF, she served as Counsel to the Administrative Tribunal, advising on employment and institutional issues. For six years, Ms. Hauch was an adjunct law professor at the George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Before joining the World Bank in 2009, she was a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice for more than 10 years, prosecuting terrorism and transnational crimes as well as crimes against women and children such as trafficking, hostage takings and alien smuggling.

Ms. Hauch graduated from Yale Law School and Princeton University. She was a Fulbright Scholar in Paris, France, where she lectured at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (known as “Sciences Po”). She also served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Early in her career, she practiced law with Kellogg Hansen in Washington, D.C., and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Brussels and Washington, D.C.