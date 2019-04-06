US’ Our AIM Foundation (OAF) handed over magnificent community centre

By Patience Abeck

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-There was jubilation and ululation among the locals at Tongozola village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkanda in the boarder district of Mchinji when US’ Our AIM Foundation (OAF) handed over magnificent community centre.

The community centre which was officially opened on Thursday, April 4 will provide primary health care, early childhood development and skills labour training to young girls and women.

With worthy US$100,000, the facility will will serve about 72 villages with quality social-economic support.

OAF Founder Nisha Mandani told reporters after handed over the facility that life for Mchinji villagers will be improved for the better.

Mandani said the centre has full time staff; clinic, EDC and skill labour sections to meet community’s needs.

She added that the foundation has reached a mile stone by building a community center with clinic so these villagers do not have to walk 20 km to the closest clinic.

“This was only possible with the support of our doctors who left their extremely busy practice, families and chose to fly on other part of the world and travel every day to these villages to set up the clinic, which will be run by full time on site doctor, nurse and full staff on duty to cater surrounding 72 villages.

“Our AIM’s Goal is every village girl and women should use Our AIM pads and say Good bye to disease. Women’s health and hygenie is our foremost priority. Every girl should have this bag pack with pads panties soaps which will last for 1.5 years,” Mandani said.

She adds; “All young girls say: bye to women problems as Our AIM Pads is the solution.Our future, our pride and hope our young girls & boys, Our AIM foundation believes education is the key to break the cycle of poverty. No child should left behind. Our learning and recreation center is equipped with brain teasing learning materials, toys games and activities. We want our villagers to learn the language of world language of technology English. We want children to ensure all children should take advantage of it.

“Our AIM foundation wants to announce our Eco friendly reusable sanitary pads “OUR AIM PADS” no girl should miss school or stay home just because she is mensurating. Tongozola village will be mosquito free, walk safe, ride safe stay warm and stay healthy happy and athletic village”.

Children smiling at ECD facility

Mchinji District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha assured the foundation of her office total support towards the facility that it continues to transform communities in the district.

Minister of Gender Cecilia Chazama lauded the foundation for the time support toward uplifting rural people lives.

Chazama therefore urged other able hands to emulate OAF initiative that local they see good side of life.