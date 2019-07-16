Madonna has come under fire thanks to a recent Instagram Stories post.

The singer posted a series of images featuring two of her adopted daughters standing behind a slice of watermelon.

This post sparked concern. As the mother of six children, viewers thought it was strange that the singer would only take these pictures with two of the daughters she adopted from Malawi.

This racial history behind watermelon led Twitter users to accuse the singer of being culturally insensitive.

This is not the first time Madonna has been condemned for her lack of cultural competence.

In 2014, Madonna posted a picture of her son Rocco Ritchie with the hashtag “DisN***a.”

The singer later apologized for using the slur and deleted the photo