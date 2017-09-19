Sixty-four nations, including Malawi, shun the US reform “Make UN and SG accountable” declaration.

*By Nahal Toosi/Maravi Post Reporter

Monday September 18, 2017

NEW YORK — In his first public outing at the United Nations, UN Host Country, US President Donald Trump, seized on a topic likely to please his domestic political base as much as the “global elite” they despise.

Reforming the United Nations, Trump declared Monday to an audience of dozens of diplomats, is crucial to helping the world body achieve its “full potential.”

“We seek a United Nations that regains the trust of the people around the world,” Trump said. “In order to achieve this, the United Nations must hold every level of management accountable, protect whistle-blowers and focus on results rather than on process.”

For Trump, the momentum behind U.N. reform is a political gift on multiple levels.

He can point to the reform push — being spearheaded on the U.S. side by his popular U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley — to assuage his nationalist-leaning base, which views multilateral institutions with suspicion. And he can do so without spurning the U.N., whose help he is counting on to tackle crises such as North Korea’s nuclear threat.

“It’s a really natural priority for President Trump given his base’s skepticism of the U.N. and given Republicans’ frustrations with the U.N.,” said Alex Conant, a Republican media strategist.

“There’s so much room for improvement at the U.N. Just adding transparency and better financial controls could be considered a significant reform.”

Never mind that at this stage, “U.N. reform” remains as ill-defined and confusing as the U.N.’s organization chart. United Nations Secretary-General, Guterres wants big changes, including less confusing lines of authority, and more accountability. But specifics are few, and it could be years before the full impact is clear.

Still, to attend the Trump-hosted session on U.N. reform, fellow member states had to sign on to a vague, but sweeping 10-point declaration of support for Guterres’ vision, and dozens did so, reflecting broad support for the long-term vision.

The supportive countries include some whose governments had tense relationships with former President Barack Obama’s administration and which are now eager to ingratiate themselves with Trump. Among them is Hungary, which critics say is sliding into autocracy under prime minister Viktor Orban. Orban’s government is much happier dealing with the new U.S. commander-in-chief, who has hinted at a fondness for strongmen.

Of the 193 member states of the UN, 64 countries, including Malawi, did NOT sign the US reform declaration. The countries by regional group, are as follows:

AFRICAN GROUP

1. Angola

2. Botswana

3. Cabo Verde

4. Central African Republic

5. Chad

6. Comoros

7. Congo

8. Cote d’Ivoire

9. Democratic Republic of the Congo

10. Gabon

11. Ghana

12. Guinea

13. Guinea-Bissau

14. Lesotho

15. Madagascar

16. Malawi

17. Mauritius

18. Mozambique

19. Sao Tome & Principe

20. Sierra Leone

21. South Africa

22. South Sudan

23. Swaziland

24. Togo

25. Tanzania

26. Zambia

27. Zimbabwe

EASTERN EUROPE AND ASIA

28. Afghanistan

29. Cambodia

30. China

31. DPRK

32. Fiji

33. Iran

34. Kyrgyzstan

35. Lao PDR

36. Mongolia

37. Nauru

38. Pakistan

39. Singapore

40. Syrian Arab Republic

41. Tajikistan

42. Turkmenistan

43. Vietnam

44. Armenia

45. Belarus

46. Russian Federation

CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICA

47. Antigua & Barbuda

48. Barbados

49. Belize

50. Bolivia

51. Brazil

52. Chile

53. Cuba

54. Dominica

55. Ecuador

56. El Salvador

57. Grenada

58. Guatemala

59. Guyana

60. Nicaragua

61. Saint Kitts & Nevis

62. Suriname

63. Trinidad & Tobago

64. Venezuela

*Nahal Toosi is a foreign affairs correspondent at POLITICO.