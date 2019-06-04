Here’s what happened on day one of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK (tweets not included)

Donald Trump is to meet Prime Minister Theresa May for “substantial” talks on the second day of the US president’s three-day state visit to the UK.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will be among the senior ministers present at the talks, where issues such as climate change will be discussed.

It comes as large-scale protests are planned in several UK cities, including a demonstration in Trafalgar Square.

BBC understands that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address protesters at the London rally.

Mr Trump praised the “eternal friendship” between the UK and US during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace at the end of the first day of his trip.

The Queen said the countries were celebrating an alliance which had ensured the “safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades”.

Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax Media and a confidant of the president, told Radio 4’s Today programme he and the rest of Mr Trump’s friends and family were “so impressed” with the palace banquet.

“This is a president that loves brands – and the Queen has the greatest brand in the world,” Mr Ruddy said. “He recognises her importance for America, for the West, how she’s unified Britain for all of these years.”

Mr Ruddy laughed off questions about protesters who believe Mr Trump is racist. He said the president was “super inclusive” and that the allegations were “personal attacks”.

Mr Trump and Mrs May will start Tuesday by co-hosting a breakfast meeting of British and American business leaders at St James’s Palace in a bid to boost trade links.

The Duke of York, Chancellor Phillip Hammond, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump are also expected to attend.

PA; T heresa May was among the guests at the banquet

Mrs May, who will stand down as Tory leader on Friday, will then hold talks with Mr Trump in Downing Street. They are expected to discuss a range of issues on which they hold differing views such as climate change and the Chinese firm Huawei’s involvement in building the UK’s 5G network.

Downing Street said there was nothing unusual in the pair not having a formal one-to-one meeting.

The PM’s official spokesman said it was “always going to be the case” that the meeting in the Cabinet Room at No 10 would involve the delegations from the two sides rather than just the leaders and there would be “substantial bilateral discussions”.