WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Steve Bannon, ex-chief strategist to US President Donald Trump, has refused to answer a broad range of questions at a committee hearing probing alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Bannon had been called to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee about his time working for Mr Trump.

He was questioned behind closed doors on Tuesday in a 10-hour meeting. A Democrat on the committee believes he was under a White House “gag order”.

Representative Adam Schiff said that Mr Bannon’s lawyer had cited “executive privilege” – which allows the president to keep information from the public.

“Steve Bannon and his attorney asserted a remarkably broad definition of executive privilege,” Jim Himes, a Democratic member of the committee, told CNN.

The committee issued a subpoena for him to return for a second round. His first appearance was voluntary and Bannon’s representatives have made no comment.