WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-More voters give Trump a failing grade for his first year as president than think he deserves an “A” or “B,” according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month. Trump’s best marks come on the economy, jobs and fighting terrorism. But he gets poor marks for his handling of health care, the national debt and foreign relations.

Overall, 35 percent who would give him an “F” — slightly more than the 34 percent of voters who would give Trump an “A” or “B” grade for his first year. The remaining voters give him a “C” (14 percent) or a barely-passing “D” (11 percent), and 5 percent have no opinion.

The gender gap that marked his election remains wide. Men are more positive toward Trump’s performance thus far: 38 percent give him an “A” or “B,” while 42 percent give him a “D” or “F.” Among female voters, fewer than a third, 31 percent, give Trump an “A” or “B,” while half, 50 percent, think he should get a “D” or “F.”

Perceptions of Trump’s performance also break sharply along partisan lines. More than seven-in-10 Republicans, 72 percent, would give Trump an “A” or “B,” while just 10 percent of Republicans would give Trump a “D” or “F.”

Democrats have a much harsher assessment: 79 percent grade him a “D” or “F,” compared to just 8 percent who give him an “A” or “B.”

Independent voters are also unimpressed. Just 27 percent would give Trump high marks — an “A” or “B” — while roughly twice as many, 45 percent, would give him a “D” or “F.”

Trump’s overall marks were higher the last time the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll asked voters to fill out his report card — as he approached the 100-day mark in April of last year. At that point in his presidency, 39 percent of voters gave him an “A” or “B,” while only 37 percent gave him a “D” or “F.”

But while his overall grades have declined markedly between day-100 and day-365, Republican voters are happier with his performance now, the poll shows.

“Despite a tumultuous first year in office, our polling shows an uptick in Republican voters who think Trump is doing an excellent job as President,” said Morning Consult co-founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp. “In mid-April, 33 percent of Republicans said they would grade Trump’s presidency an ‘A,’ compared to 43 percent of Republicans who said they would give him the same grade today.”

Trump’s best subject, per his report card, are the economy, jobs and fighting terrorism. With a healthy economy and the Dow Jones industrial average at an all-time high, 42 percent of voters give Trump an “A” or “B” on the economy and jobs. But a considerable number don’t credit him at all — 36 percent give him a “D” or “F.”

On fighting terrorism, his grades are a wash — 39 percent give him an “A” or “B,” the same percentage that gives him a “D” or “F.”

On all other subjects, more voters give Trump low marks than high ones. His worst subject is climate change, the poll shows — hardly a surprise given Trump’s past statements questioning scientists’ conclusions about global warming. Roughly half of voters (49 percent) give him a “D” or “F,” while only a quarter (24 percent) give Trump an “A” or “B.”

In what might be a warning sign, Trump earns low marks on some core Republican issues. After a year in which he and the GOP made modest progress in rolling back the Democratic-passed Affordable Care Act, only 27 percent give Trump an “A” or “B” on health care.