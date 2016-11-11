They argued back and forth in front of Solomon, 23 until finally he said, “Both of you say this live baby is yours. 24 Someone bring me a sword.”

A sword was brought, and Solomon ordered, 25 “Cut the baby in half! That way each of you can have part of him.”

26 “Please don’t kill my son,” the baby’s mother screamed. “Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don’t kill him.” 1 Kings 3: 22-26

On November 8, 2016 is the day the world stopped breathing as reality television star and real estate mega rich and representing the Republican Party, Donald J Trump won 279 electoral delegates, with three states yet to be called, winning the crucial battleground states of Florida, North Carolina and Ohio and ultimately the White House, the most coveted position in the world. This took place after he amassed both the popular vote and delegate vote, knocking at the blue wall of support the Democratic Party – being represented in the elections for the first time in US 240 history, by a woman, Hillary Rodham Clinton. She got 228 delegates.

The Trump win is not just for the White House, his Republican Party also maintained its majority in both houses of the Congress, that is the Senate and the House of Representatives. This means, that with the Donald Trump presidency, the decision to nominate and confirm the ninth Justice to the US Supreme Court, rests in Republican corner in the world’s leading democracy.

On Thursday President-elect Trump was invited to the White House to meet with President Barack Obama to begin the transition to the new president’s leadership of the USA, where both leaders – previous bitter foes during the campaign trail – pledged unity and to work together.

On Wednesday, however, anti-Trump win demonstrators took to the streets in numerous cities in the US, claiming that the polls were not credible, among others. Numerous arrests were made when the protests escalated to violence.

The 2016 US elections was a major litmus test on several levels. These are layers that were peeled again and again at Trump meetings that shines a big light on the future of the world’s leading democracy. Many cast doubts how democratic the US will be with the set up created by the 2016 elections result: Trump at the executive branch of government, Congress controlled by his Republican Party (and everybody saw the way he lambasted his Party members for not supporting him), and the Supreme Court (which is set to have five Republican Party nominees). Will there be checks and balances of government?

In other words, all three arms of the US government will be held by the Republicans, with the oligarchic Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump. Such doubts make many analysts fear whether democracy will be upheld or will Mr. Trump hold his position as the 45th US President in the semi-demagogic fashion he commanded when he featured on his The Apprentice television show?

The path to the White House between former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was against a backdrop of numerous surprises and upsets, but mainly orchestrated by Trump. The backdrops revealed the themes that must be addressed by Trump presidency. The first is the apparent misogyny that characterized his campaign; he certainly displayed very glove-off tactics against his opponent; signaling gender relations that took the battle of the sexes back several decades. It was not just Mr. Trump’s dealing with his opponent, but even other revelations that showed his less-than acceptable dealings with women.

Race relations also unearthed unsaid feelings and sentiments, concealed by a more than satisfactory (if approval ratings are to be believed) of the leadership of the US first African-American, Barrack Obama. In the run-up to the elections and even during the elections, deaths of black Americans through predominantly Caucasian police, left many African-Americans, particularly men, fear doing normal things like going shopping, driving along the streets or going to school.

Then there were his pronouncements on blocking entry of all Muslims into America, building a wall to prevent Mexicans (undiplomatically called rapists and criminals) from entering the United States. His relationship with the media also grew scary when he lashed at and pointed to the media box as being unfavorable to him during his rallies.

However, it is the mighty hand of a foreign force that led to the hacking of Clinton’s email with all its titling information that should scare everybody. The questions being asked in academic circles is that has America descended to such deeps as to allow a foreign force hack into secrets of its people, thereby determining the results of its most important election – the President of the United States (POTUS)? Should Americans be comfortable with its arch-enemy have its finger in its political affairs in the manner it did with Mrs. Clinton’s emails? What else does this foreign force (US intelligence confirmed that it is from Russian) have its fingers scratching?

The results of the elections 2016 have left the US less united and certainly on an uncertain path to the future. While Hillary Clinton is the first woman to be nominated by a major political party, Trump is the first reality television star and the first non-politician since Dwight Eisenhower to win the nomination for president of a major political party.

Around the world, Russia welcomes his win as does Israel (with its desire to make Jerusalem its capital) and populist European sections, hoping to copy Trumpism to gain political power.

Generally, many people around the world and the US are on a wait-and-see as to how divisive or unifying the Trump Presidency will be. For the moment, women, blacks, Latinos, Muslims, even Native Americans (many of whom refused to vote) are unhappy with what the prospects of Trump’s victory will bring. The call or promise to make America great again that focuses on fears around terrorism, immigration and trade, can only materialize in an America that is not divided.