LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Malawi on Thursday, during her solo African trip that has taken her to Ghana and will see her visit other African countries.

The tour, which also takes in Kenya and Egypt, will focus on promoting health and education. Meanwhile, First Lady Getrude Mutharika returns home Wednesday in time to welcome the US Firs Lady.

Madam Mutharika accompanied President Peter Mutharika to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (Unga) that closed last Friday in New York. State House press officer Chikondi Juma confirmed that Madam Mutharika will arrive on Wednesday ahead of the US First Lady’s arrival on Thursday.

“Issues to do with the welfare of children will take centre stage since the two first ladies have similar interests and passion for children,” said Juma.

Juma said the Malawi First Lady is championing girl-child education and fighting early marriages through the Beautify Malawi Trust project. Ahead of her trip, Mrs Trump said that she was looking forward to seeing how the US can continue working together with Malawi to support a USAid programme that is focused on children’s education.

Many past American first ladies have also made trips to the African continent, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Melenia Trump’s visit to Africa could be made difficult because of the past actions and words of her husband President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar and insulting term to describe African nations.

The US President Trump has always denied making the comments insisting that its fake news .