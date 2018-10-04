USA First Lady Melania Trump in Malawi; visits Chipala school, Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in the capital Lilongwe Malawi Thursday afternoon on her solo African trip that has taken her to Ghana and will see her visit other African countries.
The tour, which also takes in Kenya and Egypt, will focus on promoting health and education.
Soon after touch down at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), Mrs Trump visited one of the primary schools, Chipala at Area 25, then she drove straight to State house-Kamuzu Palace.
There was heavy presence of the police on the main roads from Airport to State House Via city centre where roads were not accessible for some hours.
Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika returned welcomed the US First Lady.
The US First Lady Melania is expected to leave the country on Friday morning.
According to Malawi State House official says Mrs Trump was looking forward to seeing how the US can continue working together with Malawi to support a USAid programme that is focused on children’s education.
Many past American first ladies have also made trips to the African continent, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.
Melenia Trump’s visit to Africa could be made difficult because of the past actions and words of her husband President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar and insulting term to describe African nations.
The US President Trump has always denied making the comments insisting that its fake news .