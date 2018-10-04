USA First Lady Melania Trump in Malawi; visits Chipala school, Lilongwe

According to Malawi State House official says Mrs Trump was looking forward to seeing how the US can continue working together with Malawi to support a USAid programme that is focused on children’s education.

Many past American first ladies have also made trips to the African continent, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Melenia Trump’s visit to Africa could be made difficult because of the past actions and words of her husband President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar and insulting term to describe African nations.

The US President Trump has always denied making the comments insisting that its fake news .