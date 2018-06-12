Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday welcomed President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

“We have not seen any documents,” Lavrov said, referring to televised comments from both sides.

“I think they have not been published yet, but the fact of the meeting itself is of course positive.”

According to CNN, Trump says more details will be provided about the destruction of North Korea’s missile engine test sites.

He says he had 300 “very big and powerful” sanctions ready last week but held off ahead of the summit because imposing them would have been “disrespectful”. *We have gotten a lot from the summit, Trump insists*.

North Korea has already demonstrated its commitment by destroying a testing site, Trump claims.

Asked why he didn’t get a commitment to complete verifiable, irreversible denuclearization or CVID, Trump say there wasn’t time. “I’m here for one day. The process is now going to take place,” Trump says.

Asked more about war games, Trump says they are very expensive, and the US pays for the majority of them. He points out that planes have to fly six and half hours from Guam to take part.

“I know a lot about airplanes, and it’s very expensive,” he says. The war games a very provocative. It is inappropriate to be having war games, Trump says.

Asked about sanctions, Trump said he looked forward to lifting them*. “The sanctions will come off when we are sure when we are sure the nukes are no longer a factor,” he said.

Asked about the timeline, he said denuclearisation “takes a long time scientifically”.

Trump insists that he and Kim discussed human rights at length. “We did discuss it today, pretty strongly…We’ll be doing something on it. It’s rough in a lot of places,” he said.

Trump says he would like to travel to Pyongyang at the appropriate time and will invite Kim to the White House “at the appropriate time”.