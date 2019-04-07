The UTM Party running mate Michael Usi aka Manganya alongside party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) member Jessie Kabwila

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The UTM Party running mate Michael Usi aka Manganya alongside party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) member Jessie Kabwila on Sunday stormed Salima North-West constituency with the voice of hope to govern Malawi with purity hands.

The duo emphasized the need for Malawi to put in power transformative leadership that has heart for locals who have been subjected to social-economic ills of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mutharika rule.

Addressing the political rally at Mnema after a whistle stop tour at Chitala and Siyasiya, Usi unpacked the party’s manifesto of three course meal, pension scheme to the elderly, mega farms and among others.

He advised electorates to remove the appetite for party materials saying cannot guarantee good leaders to govern Malawi.

The UTM Veep reminded voters to support UTM saying is the only party that will teach others parties on how to govern the country properly.

“It’s only UTM Party that understand well the suffering and needs of Malawians. We will govern Malawi with purity hands and developmental conscious. We will demonstrate to other political parties how to govern the nation.

“We want to have new Malawi come May 21 this year. Enough of stealing from poor Malawians. This is the reason we want to remove presidential immunity for prosecution once caught conflict with the law”, says Usi amid cheering from mammoth cloud.

Salima North Constituency for Chilima

Kabwila who is vying for the second term however dressed down Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’ ill-intention to end her politically.

She therefore appealed for more support from electorate ahead of May 21 polls that she continue serving the constituents in line with their needs.