By Phillip Dzikanyanga

Youth in Malawi were this past week challenged to be pro-active and visionary, if they are to be impactful and contribute to national development.

The challenge came during a youth conference themed “Visionary World Changers” at Area 18 Lodge on Saturday in Lilongwe; and organized by Uthunthu ministries.

Speaking after the conference, Uthunthu ministries founder pastor Caswell Mkanda, said despite living in a country where a lot of people are hopeless, his ministry still has faith in the future of Malawi.

Mkanda said it is possible to revitalize the country if the youth are inspired to start dreaming and developing visions for themselves and even the whole country.

“We are not only looking at Malawi, but Africa at large. We want to fight the corrupt system by raising people who are visionary and of integrity” he said.

The conference saw young people networking and partnering in business and some were inspired to go back to school.

In his reaction, one of the participants, former Lilongwe University of Agriculture (LUANAR) Student Union President Peter Mbweza, applauded Uthunthu for organizing the conference, which he said was of great benefit to young people.

Mbweza said the conference had greater impact because the facilitator infuse the Gospel with real life issues.

Uthunthu is a youthful mentorship movement that started in 2014 and seeks to help people to attain a holistic completeness in their lives.