In a halfhearted Apology seen on Social Media signed by Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga which reads as follows:

APOLOGY TO JOURNALISTS

UTM would like to register its profound regret over the unfortunate incident that took place on Friday. August 23, 2019 at Lilongwe LEA School where some journalists were caught in crossfire in the fracas between our members and some mercenaries who intended to hold an ill-advised press conference at the venue.

UTM would like to assure all Malawians, in general, and all journalists that it remains committed to freedom of press and all the other freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. We would, therefore, like to apologize to journalists who were harassed in any way and assure them that the party will see to it that such unfortunate incidents do not happen again in future.

It is also important to point out that the security of journalists is always a priority for all press conferences organised by bona fide UTM officials.

Apparently UTM which claims to be a democratic party does not see the irony of using violence to resolve political disagreements. I am, also surprised that the Malawi Police are not seeking to arrest these individuals that beat up reporters and those who disagree with them.

Until these perpetrators are arrested this apology rings hollow. To be clear the senior leadership of the UTM should hand over these individuals to the authorities so they can answer for their violence in the Malawi Courts.