LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM Party on Wednesday condemned violence that transpired on Tuesday One Million march against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah

UTM condemned the actions in a press statement made available to the Maravi Post.

The party has however expressed shock with the ugly turn out of the supposed to be peaceful demonstrations.

“We totally condemn the callous acts of violence acts of violence that were perpetrated on innocent citizens and businesses yesterday,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, violence “is an insult and affliction to the aspirations of freedoms we are fighting for.”

UTM has further described the attack of a police officer as shocking and totally disgraceful.

“Let us go about the demonstrations with respect and peacefully,” UTM said in the statement.

UTM concluded urging its supporters to continue taking part in the peaceful protest saying “two wrongs do not make a right.”