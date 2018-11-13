The Campaign Director for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Moses Kunkuyu, is alleging that President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Saulos Chilima strategically agreed to part ways and form another political party in order to suppress MCP.

Kunkuyu said at a rally targeting MCP youth in Mzuzu on Sunday that he will shortly reveal the whole deal between UTM and DPP.

“DPP decided to split into two to confuse Malawians after noting that MCP would have a land slide victory during the 2019 polls.

“Everything that has been happening on registration of UTM was just a drama to play around with the minds of Malawians, pretending as if Mutharika and Chilima are not in good terms,” he added.

Kunkuyu claims he has proof that Chilima has not resigned from the DPP.

But UTM spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga told Zodiak radio that MCP is just frustrated by overwhelming support the new political party is amassing.

“MCP is surprised with the exodus of its supporters coming to our side. This is evidenced by a recent study which revealed that UTM, which is three weeks old, is third the largest party in Malawi,” he said.

DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi refused to comment on the allegation.