LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly launched Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima’s party United Transformation Movement (UTM) is scheduled to hold its national convention on December 17 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC)

in Lilongwe.

This follows court battles of its registration as a political party ahead of next year’s general election,

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post signed by its Publicity Secretary Dr Joseph Chidamti Malunga, the convention is in line with the party’s constitution to hold convention.

“Pursuant to Article 11 (a) (viii) of the UTM Constitution the Interim National Executive Committee gives notice to All Party members, the general public and all interested stakeholders, of a resolution to hold the National Delegates Conference on Monday, 17th December 2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC)

in Lilongwe”, reads part of the statement.

The National Delegates Conference’s agenda is as follows:

1. Ratify and adopt the UTM Constitution

2. Dissolve the Interim National Executive Committee (NEC)

3. Elect office bearers in the National Executive Committee, and

4. Endorse a Presidential Candidate for UTM in the 2019 tripartite election

5. Unveil the UTM Manifesto

All positions in the National Executive Committee shall be contested. Individuals interested to contest any NEC position must submit their nomination papers through

a prescribed form that can be collected from the Chairperson of the Elective Conference Organizing Committee. The forms must be submitted by Thursday 28th November 2018.

The individual must satisfy all eligibility criteria under Article 34 of the UTM Constitution. The Positions to be contested and their Nomination Fees

are as follows:

1. The President K1,000,000

2. The Secretary General K350,000

3. The Vice Secretary General K300,000

4. The National Treasurer K350,000

5. The Deputy National Treasurer K300,000

6. The National Organizing Secretary K350,000

7. The Deputy National Organizing Secretary K300,000

8. The Director of Political Affairs K350,000

9. The Deputy Director of Political Affairs K300,000

10. The Director of Research and Monitoring K350,000

11. The Deputy Director of Research and Monitoring K300,000

12. The Director of Publicity K350,000

13. The Deputy Director of Publicity K300,000

14. The National Director of Women K350,000

15. The Deputy National Director of Women K300,000

16. The National Director of Youth K350,000

17. The Deputy National Director of Youth K300,000

18. The Director of Elections K350,000

19. The Deputy Director of Elections K300,000

20. The Director of National Campaign K350,000

21. The Deputy Director of National Campaign K300,000

22. The Director of Legal Affairs K350,000

23. The Deputy Director of Legal Affairs K300,000

24. The Director of Economic Development K350,000

25. The Deputy Director of Economic Development K300,000

26. The Director of Strategic Planning K350,000

27. The Deputy Director of Strategic Planning K300,000

28. Director of Diaspora K350,000

29. Deputy Director of Diaspora K300,000

30. Director of Student Affairs K350,000

31. Deputy Director of Student Affairs K300,000

“The UTM Constitution subscribes to gender balance. Women are therefore encouraged to contest in all the National Executive Committee (NEC) positions.

“All inquiries with respect to the conference including requests for Nomination forms should be directed to the Chairperson of the Elective Conference Committee,” concludes the statement.