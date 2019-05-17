UTM Govt not for showbiz, says Usi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM vice president and presidential running-mate Dr Michael Usi has slammed the tendency by the current government to use some small developmental initiative as show off to Malawians as opposed to adequately serving the people.

Usi said this at the weekend at Naisi Primary School ground in Blantyre city south east constituency.

“It is only in Malawi where the whole President can leave the office, take his entire cabinet, spending huge some of tax payers’ money just to go and put a foundation stone for some 4 km road and later on come again after some years to open it, what will the MP and councilors be doing then?”wondered Usi.

Usi has since assured Malawians of serious development from 21st May once UTM is voted into power.

“You will be proud to be called Malawians under UTM -led government due to positive headlines that the country will making in the international media.

“The transformation that this country will witness, has never been witnessed before and the international community will be talking about us because when we commit to something, we make sure that we fulfill what we have pledged,” assured a charged Usi. Blantyre for UTM

Speaking earlier, UTM shadow MP for the area Louis Ngalande said Malawians are tired of poverty as most of the government contracts are dubiously awarded to foreigners leaving them in abject poverty as they are paid peanuts by these foreigners.

“A lot of Malawian youngsters are jobless and those that are working get peanuts as their remuneration, which cannot sustain their lives.”

“We are tired of being beggars we need to be economically independent and enjoy life as Malawian citizens,” lamented Ngalande.

Also present at the rally was UTM’s Southern Region director of Women Loyce Mponda and George Saonda, one of the party’s NEC member.

Earlier in the day, Dr Usi held a number of whistle stops in Blantyre Kabula constituency accompanied by Felix Njawala, chairperson of the UTM presidential campaign committee who is also shadow MP for the area.