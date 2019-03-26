Chilima said this in an exclusive interview with Times Television on Monday, to be aired this coming weekend.

He has been quoted at most of his rallies as saying palibe angabele chisankho chifukwa ndi mafana aang’ono (no one has the capacity to rig elections on our watch).

Chilima said he has only been echoing Malawi Electoral Commission’s stance that there would be no rigging.

“What I am trying to do when I say that is to encourage people to participate in the vote because those that are saying they will rig the vote are only trying to discourage people from participating in the vote because they will think it will not make any difference if we vote or not because they will rig.

“However, truth be told: no one can beat us on technology and, if anyone dares to rig, we will expose them because we will be closely monitoring whatever happens from polling stations to tally centres,” Chilima said.

He said his party was confident that it would win the elections, saying since its launch eight months ago, it has established 18,000 party structures at the grassroots across the country.

During the launch of its campaign on Sunday in Salima, Malawi Congress Party president (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera, also said there would be no chance for anyone to rig the election as they have trained enough monitors in voting and counting processes.