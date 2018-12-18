Members of the UTM party on Monday rejected the President of the United Transformation Party (UTP) Newton Kambala to be their purse keeper despite the financial support he injected.

Kambala whose party patterned with UTM since its birth, has been fighting for a purse keeper position but was rebuffed on Monday during the convention Lilongwe.

Despite being a major financiers of UTM, members opted to vote for a Lilongwe-based businessman Iqbar Omar in the race for treasurer general post.

However, Kambala was gracious in defeat and pledged to continue “giving it all “ to support UTM and its leader Saulos Chilima.

During the convention, where most positions were unopposed, the 892 delegates elected musician-cum-politician Lucius Banda as campaign director while comedian-cum-politician Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo was elected director of youth.

Other artists elected in UTM included comedian Nicheal Usi of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu network who was elected as director of strategic planning and gospel singer and legislator Allan Ngumuya as deputy organising secretary. The national organising secretary is Willet Karonga MP.

Former MP Anita Jumbe Kalinde was elected director of political affairs while Levi Luwemba was voted deputy secretary general.

Other candidates had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position ofsecretary general, former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerlyMuluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga as director of publicity.

Also elected unopposed was Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs.

Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga(Deputy National Campaign Director ) , Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer), Alice KanyaniJohnson (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.