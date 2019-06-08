UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday assured the nation that the party’s mission to restore Malawi’s transformative leaders, lives on.

Chilima told the Mzuzu rally at Upper stadium that the party agenda will be propelled until it rules the country no matter how long it might.

He urged angry supporters over out come of May 21 polls to remain calm as the court will provide justice to the nation. Mzuzu with UTM

The UTM leader assured the nation that the party will remain intact, “Its not for sale. Despite other party trying to buy our lawmakers or councilors using government parastatals, nothing will change UTM course for Malawi”.

Chilima is on mega thanks rally across the country after the disputed May 21 general elections.