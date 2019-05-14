Youthful politician and UTM presidential team Chairperson Felix Njawala

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Youthful politician and UTM presidential team Chairperson Felix Njawala has been christened ‘Nzika’ in Blantyre Kabula constituency where he is contesting as a member of parliament in next week’s elections.

On Sunday he invaded the constituency with a mega rally where he also gave out prizes in his Pompo Pompo Felix Njawala trophy.

The rally at Chirimba Primary School ground pulled a huge crowd.

Nzika gave out prizes to winners in the pompo pompo Felix Njawala bonanza where the winners went away with a soccer jerseys, soccer balls, socks, medals to the first four teams and the eventual winning team getting away with MK400,000.

Njawala told the gathering that the bonanza is just the beginning saying he will launch a League on 26th May 2019 after elections because he is certain that people will come out in large numbers on 21st May and vote for him.

Nzika further said he will continue with the development projects he initiated when he was MP for the area between 2009 and 2014.

“You know that in the time I was MP we built and renovated a total 40 blocks of Primary School and Secondary School. We also renovated roads in the whole constituency. I left for the past five years and the constituency has been mismanaged. It’s time we take it back to its lost glory,” said Njawala.

He told the crowd that people in the country and indeed in his constituency will benefit from the MK40 billion fund that UTM leader and Vice President Saulos Chilima has put in place to help the people to sustain themselves.

“Dr Chilima has promised a better Malawi for every one and that is why we all need to vote for him as President and myself as MP for this area,” said Njawala.

Nzika invited the gathering to the inauguration of Dr Chilima on 23rd May, 2019 at Bingu International Stadium as President of the country to mark the beginning of a new better life.