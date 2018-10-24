LILONGWE- (MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police and Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (Escom) jointly held an operation bursting a crime syndicate involving the utility body’s officials on illegal power connection.

This week the commission and the police arrested four officials including Dr. Benjamin Simbiri who is the United Transformation Movement (UTM) member.

According to Crime superintended Chisale, who was in charge of the operation the UTM official handed himself over to Kanengo police in the capital Lilongwe.

Simbiri was not around during the raid on Tuesday which saw his managers being arrested

Sources told The Maravi Post that the suspect was later taken to Lumbadzi police for questioning and taken to the crime scene where he was briefed on what had happened, and why he was to face the other side of the law.

Currently is being taken to Police headquarters, Area 30 where he will be formally charged.

Sources add that Dr. Sambiri who have been at the hub of illegal connections for over two years since 2016 at the commission while amassing huge some of money which he is also financing the UTM.

Dr. Sambiri previously owned Exploits University and he is vying for a Parliamentary seat in Kasungu on UTM ticket.

Efforts from both the police headquarters and UTM spokesperson Dr. Chidamti Malunga proved futile as we went to press.

Readers will be posted as the matter keep on unfolding….