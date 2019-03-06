LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has written ZBS Managing Director Gospel Kazako, communicating that they are not longer taking part in the coming running mate debates.

In a letter dated 6th March, 2019. Michel Usi through the Secretary General of UTM Patricia Kaliati has mentioned the leaking of debate questions to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) running mate Sidik Mia as one of the reasons they have pulled out.

“The running mate debates have been staged, Gospel Kazako is on record to have Leaked the questions to Mia and some MCP gurus including the host of the debate, have been meeting Mia to drill him how he must present himself in the debates”, writes Kaliati.

Some UTM members have also described the debates as useless, meant for the few elites in town, so they do not want to waste time with the debates instead of meeting the grass roots wooing them to vote for MCP.

When we tried to call Kazako to hear his side of the story, his phones went an answered.

Mia said he was busy meeting electorate when we called him before he hang out his line.