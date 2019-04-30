UTM Party aspirant Penemulungu who witnessed Bingu’s death dies

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party aspiring candidate for Lilongwe rural South Agnes Penemulungu died on Monday.

The UTM party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has paid tribute to Penemulungu for her warrior like work ethic promoting the gospel of UTM.

“She was a very hard working lady for the cause of UTM. We will miss her a lot in the UTM family. She was ready for any mission in the promotion of UTM,” said Kaliati.

She said she was shocked to learn of her sudden death, saying on Thursday, she was at UTM headquarters for party activities.

“The family is yet to furnish us with the details of her death, if she was suffering from any illness,” said Kaliati.

Former president Bingu wa Mutharika collapsed and died in the presence of Penemulungu after an audience.

The late Bingu was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital before thrown South Africa.