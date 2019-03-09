LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President and UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday called upon party members and well-wishers to support this week’s floods victims that are in die need of food and shelter.

This follows the death of twenty-three people and 11 who are missing due to flood-prone areas in the southern parts of Malawi.

Heavy rains have hit the region and caused havoc to people, houses and gardens in over a week of the rains.

The development has forced President Peter Mutharika to declare a disaster zone in the affected districts, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the Department of Disaster and Management (Dodma), 29 people have sustained severely injuries of various while 22 000 are now homeless.

The districts of Chikhwawa and Nsanje have since been cut off due to the heavy rains and flooding.

Dodma says the affected districts include Phalombe, Blantyre, Chikhwawa, Nsanje, Neno, Mwanza, Zomba.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, Chilima calling for financial and material support including food items, blankets, clothes, cooking utensils, laundry soap, plastic sheets among others.

The UTM Party leader therefore advised members to channel their contributions to the party’s regional offices.

Below is the UTM Party full statement signed by Publicity Secretary Dr Chidanti Malunga;

STATEMENT ON CURRENT FLOODS UTM

UTM Party has learnt with shock and great sadness the death of 23 people in 11 districts in the South due to heavy rains and flooding. Losing 23 people within days is a national disaster as it is a great loss to the nation.

The Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, who is also the UTM President, Rt Hon. Dr. Saulos Chilima, and the entire UTM, are therefore condoling the bereaved families in this tragedy as well as wishing the 29 injured people very quick recovery.

UTM calls upon government to move fast to work with local leaders in the affected areas to trace the 11 missing people as well as help the 22000 people who are now homeless.

We believe that government will put in place sound policies and measures to avert such disasters which happen almost every year now.

It is in this vein, we urge government to immediately declare Malawi a state of national disaster to allow development partners and other well-wishers to come and assist with rescue operations in the affected areas.

UTM also expects DoDMA to work swiftly to inform the nation on where exactly the relief services are needed to ease the operation. As UTM, we are more than ready to assist in the operation.