Waliranji-Mchinji for Chilima

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party torchbearer Dr. Saulos Chilima for May 21 tripartite elections on Sunday told the nation that Malawi his government will not be responsible for chiefs elevation nor coronation.

Chilima disclosed that once elected into power will repeal some of the sections in the Local Government Act that loyal families be responsible for elevation and coronation

The UTM Party leader observed that government involvement in chiefs’ elevation has brought many wrangles on chieftaincy.

Chilima was addressing electorates during the whistle stop tours in Mchinji and Kasungu aimed at advancing the party’s manifesto.

“Have you seen government taking part in ordination of religious leaders or sheiks? Or government official just go and attend? And why not the same with chieftaincy?

“Every time chiefs embrace opposition parties, they become the state enemies ending up losing their chieftaincy where government influence loyal families to remove them. This has resulted chieftancy wrangle in courts,” says Chilima amid cheering from electorates at Tembwe, Waliranji, Santhe and Chinkhoma.

He therefore urged the nation to rally behind transformative leadership ahead of May 21 polls that Malawi be a better place to live.

Chilima reminded Malawians not to put people in power out of sympathy but ability to transform the nation for the better.

The Malawi Vice President therefore calls upon the electorate that UTM Party came to stay as a national party that has the nation agenda at heart.

Chilima dished out UTM Manifesto; three course meal a day, universal fertilizer subsidy, quality health care and education, transformation agriculture, pension scheme for elderly and among others.