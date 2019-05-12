UTM Party is winning 21 polls coz Malawians are satisfied with developmental agenda-Chilima

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Sunday again instilled confidence for its supporters that the party will win the forthcoming May 21 polls.

Chilima told the Mponda ground in Zomba City that the nation is satisfied with UTM Party’s developmental agenda.

The UTM Party leader lauded the overwhelming support gotten across the nation since establishment in July 2018.

Chilima reminded the nation to take a serious board step in making right decision for putting in power able people in positions.

He told the gathering confidently that President Peter Mutharika will leave Malawi’s leadership to him.