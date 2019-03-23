No immunity to corrupt president

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The newly promising UTM Party is currently in Dowa launching it manifesto with the voice of hope to restore lost glory in siphoning of government resources that any corrupt president will be persecuted

The party says there will be no immunity the presidency office when involved in corruption that it will repeal the country’s constitution section 91 that protects head of state being prosecuted.

This according to UTM Party will bring integrity on its leaders in protecting public funds.

Other key UTM promises including free electricity connection, No VAT on water accessibility and among others.