BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi vice President who is also UTM party leader, Dr Saulos Chilima has promised to end water problem in Balaka once voted into power come May 21 elections.

Chilima said this at Balaka primary school ground on Friday during his political rally.

According to him, it is high time Balaka residents should look for other sources of water rather than relying on Mpira dam.

Having conducted twelve whistle stops between Thursday and Friday in all the four constituencies of the district, Chilima took it to Balaka primary where he did the party’s main rally.

In his speech Chilima said his party will heal Balaka’s water problems by sourcing water either from Shire River or improved (sophisticated) boreholes to serve people with water.

The state vice president also assured to reopen a cotton factory which the DPP government opened three years ago but as of today it is not functioning, saying this will help to create job opportunity to the residents.

On mining Chilima, said he will establish Lime Association which will make sure that people who are involved in Lime mining are enjoying the fruits of their labour.

Among others the UTM leader also promised the construction of a new hospital in the district, Balaka-Chilipa road, schools and improved railway transport system.