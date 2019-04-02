Wife to the Malawi Vice President Mary Chilima along side UTM Party Shadow lawmaker for Mchinji East constituency Felix Kasinda

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-The Wife to the Malawi Vice President Mary Chilima along side UTM Party Shadow lawmaker for Mchinji East constituency Felix Kasinda over the weekend cheered up some patients at Mikundi Health Centre.

The visit brought hope to patients due to a number of glossaries Madam Chilima and Kasinda donated to the health facility.

The support comes as the health centre continue to serve over 66,000 people, the facility which has two medical assistants, two community Nurses and three Nurse and Midwife Technicians.

Kasinda told the Maravi Post that the facility with the team of eight medical personnel if failing to meet the population demands.

He therefore appealed for electorates to vote for him during the May 21 general elections for the meaningful development in the area.

“The facility runs without essential medical supplies most of the time. The furthest distance people travel to access the services at the facility is 30 kilometers. The more reason why we need to get involved and change the status quo,” says Kasinda.

Madame Chilama and Kasinda also visited Home of Hope Orphanage before concluded the day with UTM Moto youth fun day at Mchinji CCAP Mission Primarily School ground.

Among other activities including football, netball, bawo, fish fish, question and answers.

The weekend was finally spiced up Chilima’s whistle stop tour he had at Matutu Trading Centre with clear message of hope)of what UTM government has in store for people of Malawi and Mchinji in particular.